The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 7.23.06 Edition

In the forthcoming week of utter ridiculousness, I'll be seeing Skeletor (more on him later), revisiting Jew camp (remember last summer, dear readers?) and seeing My Super Ex-Girlfriend. Which I really hope is awesome.

Anybody go to Comic-Con? I want a full report.

Kite Flying Society - "If I Could Split": mp3 (link removed)

Found these guys over on Everybody Cares, Everybody Understands. Simply beautiful, understated folk-pop. It'd be nice if everything wasn't so lo-fi and panned off to the sides, but that's the charm of indie pop, y'know? (Note: After a few more spins, I realized I shouldn't be so quick to pan the panning. Peep how the singer's voice and rhythm guitar start in the hard left channel but the voice jumps to the middle once the band comes in. Pretty clever, eh? I spend too much time with my headphones.)

Girl Talk - "Friday Night": mp3 (link removed)

Best party record ever. Oh man. Pitchfork said it "detonates" traditional mash-ups - the word I would use is obliterates. If you haven't heard Night Ripper yet, do it now. Of course, it's only this awesome on the first couple spins, so save it for next weekend.

New Sense - "Chase The Night": mp3 (link removed)

New Sense is playing a show with Maritime. New Sense also sound a lot like Maritime, with a little more '80s love. I love Maritime. Thus, logic dictates that this song is killer.

Off to the cinema.

***

The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top 5.