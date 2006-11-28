Wincing The Winter Away



Photo by Brian Tamborello

The new Shins album comes out in January and I'm already way more excited about buying it than anything non-Clipse that's come out since like, August. It's not going to change your life, but it's a very satisfactory blend of old and new, mixing the fuzzed-out ease of Oh, Inverted World with the sophistication and self-awareness of Chutes Too Narrow. Okay, yeah, fuck Zach Braff, but these guys remain a wonderful band. Credit to Sub Pop for making the track available. It's not the best on the record by any means, but it is a good one -- all dirt and gloss and honeyed kisses stretched over five slowly exuberant minutes.

The Shins - "Phantom Limb": mp3

(Pre-order from Sub Pop Records)