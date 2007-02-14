Nine New Iron & Wine Songs



Photo by Taleen Kalenderian

Happy Valentine's Day! It's just been announced that Iron & Wine will release his third full-length, The Shepherd's Dog, later this year. But it being a holiday and all, he decided to get all romantic on us and give us an early present: on February 8, I&W's Sam Beam played a solo show at the Pabst Theater and performed a whopping nine new songs. You can download them below. I'm not going to spoil them by writing anything lengthy, but I will say this: listen to the man sing.

Download all the new tracks in one file:

Iron & Wine - Nine New Live Songs, 2/8/07: zip

Or individually:

Iron & Wine - "Die": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "Pagan Angel and a Borrowed Car": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "Love Song of the Buzzard": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "House By The Sea": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "Peace Beneath The City": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "Boy With a Coin": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "Carousel": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "Resurrection Fern": mp3 (link removed)

Iron & Wine - "Flightless Bird, American Mouth": mp3 (link removed)

(Thanks to the excellent Iron & Wine fan site Passing Afternoon for posting the show. The Shepherd's Dog is due out in August on Sub Pop Records.)

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Looking for new music? Click below for recent and upcoming albums (and more live bootlegs).