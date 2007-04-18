Live: All Tomorrow's Parties 2004 @ The Queen Mary, Long Beach: Day 2



All photos by David Greenwald

The Constantines, who are someday going to save rock 'n' roll, if they haven't already

Stephen Malkmus

The Shins (see the rest here)

Built To Spill

The Cramps, who sure freaked out a bunch of wimpy indie kids (myself included)

The insanity that is the Flaming Lips. I don't think I've ever seen so many people so happy just to be at a concert. These guys are why they have music festivals.

Check out Day 1, and don't forget the full galleries for the Shins and Sufjan Stevens.

The Constantines - "Young Lions": mp3

The Shins - "Girl Inform Me": mp3

Stephen Malkmus - "Vanessa From Queens": mp3

Built To Spill - "Carry The Zero": mp3

The Flaming Lips - "Race For The Prize": mp3

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I bring my camera to shows. For more, click below.