Live: All Tomorrow's Parties 2004 @ The Queen Mary, Long Beach: Day 2
All photos by David Greenwald
The Constantines, who are someday going to save rock 'n' roll, if they haven't already
Stephen Malkmus
The Shins (see the rest here)
Built To Spill
The Cramps, who sure freaked out a bunch of wimpy indie kids (myself included)
The insanity that is the Flaming Lips. I don't think I've ever seen so many people so happy just to be at a concert. These guys are why they have music festivals.
Check out Day 1, and don't forget the full galleries for the Shins and Sufjan Stevens.
The Constantines - "Young Lions": mp3
The Shins - "Girl Inform Me": mp3
Stephen Malkmus - "Vanessa From Queens": mp3
Built To Spill - "Carry The Zero": mp3
The Flaming Lips - "Race For The Prize": mp3
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