The Rob Gordon Shuffle, 4.8.07



Photo by David Greenwald

The Shakey Hands - "Why and How Come": mp3

This kind of sounds like an R.E.M. song. Except a little more rockin'.

Money Mark - "Pick Up The Pieces": mp3

This kind of sounds like Jon Brion. Except it's by a dude who used to make records with the Beastie Boys.

Lucky Soul - "Add Your Light To Mine, Baby": mp3

This kind of sounds like the Pipettes. Except it's really, really good. Snap! Just kidding, it's not as good the Pipettes. Pretty close, though.

Stellar endorsements this week, I know. If you're still celebrating Passover, good luck not eating bread until Tuesday.

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The Rob Gordon Shuffle is a weekly Sunday rundown of fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top five. To read further installments, click below.