

Photo by David Greenwald

The Clientele just keep digging deeper in my memory banks. I'm walking down the street, sun all shining through the trees and wind thrashing brazenly across the path, and "Bookshop Casanova" starts playing in my mental queue. You got my name. Pick up my number. It's not a request. It's a straight-up demand. For a band whose songs are best described as "hazy," it's a nice change of pace. Catchy as hell, too. File this one in my running "top 10 albums of the year" tally.

The Clientele - "Bookshop Casanova": mp3

(God Save the Clientele is due on May 8 on Merge Records)

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Elsewhere: There is a great, great interview with Wilco's Jeff Tweedy on Pitchfork: "I don't think that artists should expend any energy keeping people from listening or seeing or hearing or reading their art. I think that's antithetical to the whole principle of being an artist." Amen.

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