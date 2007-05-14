Have your Sea and Cake and eat it, too



Photo by David Greenwald

I've been a fan of the Sea and Cake for a long time. It's hard not to be when they do so many things I like: bossa nova-referencing chords; agile, light-fingered drumming and guitar tones as clean and airy as mountain spring water. (Just for the record, my brand of choice is Arrowhead.) The band's latest, Everybody, is its most direct, pop-oriented release -- a bit of a surprise after so many years in the Chicago indie-rock trenches. But yes, there they are: hooks, climaxes, the whole nine yards. If I hear "background music" applied to these guys one more time I'm going to, well, have to keep posting about them. They're playing at the Troubadour on Saturday, according to this month's show calendar. I'll be there, will you?

The Sea and Cake - "Up On Crutches": mp3

The Sea and Cake - "Crossing Line": mp3

(Everybody is out now on Thrill Jockey Records)

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