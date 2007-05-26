Off-Topic: Rosie O'Donnell Leaves "The View"

Tell you what, fellas, I've not a regular viewer of The, er, View. But I think Rosie O'Donnell's great (that's right, you tell Donald Trump!) and I was disappointing to hear she'd be leaving the show early -- especially after this debacle.

If you haven't seen it yet, it's a pretty unreal 10 minutes. Right-winger Elizabeth Hasselbeck (whose 3rd-string husband hasn't thrown a pass in an NFL game since 2003, which makes her football analogy bring mad lols) struggles to get a word in edgewise while Joy Behar rattles on. She's already visibly frustrated by the time Rosie interrupts. From there, they just go nuts and start making personal attacks on each other while their co-hosts look on in awe and keep asking for somebody, anybody, to cut to commercial. Live television at its best/worst.

Entertainment Weekly's PopWatch blog has an analysis of the unfortunate fallout here.

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