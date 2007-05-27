Ryan Adams - "Easy Tiger" Preview



Courtesy of Lost Highway



So it's looking like my earlier suspicions -- that Ryan Adams' forthcoming full-length will be his "compromise" album and they're actually going to try and sell this one -- were pretty on the money. Last time some Adams tracks leaked early, a couple of guys on a fan message board almost went to jail over it, but now Lost Highway is actually handing out a couple MP3s themselves. In 192kpbs, no less! I'm as shocked as you.

Both "Two" and "Everybody Knows" are mid-tempo, "La Cienega Just Smiled"-esque tracks highly reminscent of Gold in both Adams' delivery and the sparkling production values. It's beautiful stuff, if not exactly groundbreaking for Adams, but I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt. These were songs he's been playing live for a while, so it's not like he had to shelve the album he wanted to put out (as with the Love is Hell debacle in '03)...and if it makes the label happy enough to actually give him some promotion, great.

Being that Lost Highway still is a major label and couldn't possibly just give away promo tracks like everybody else, these MP3s are just two-minute clips. But they're long enough to tide me over until the record drops.

Ryan Adams - "Two": mp3

Ryan Adams - "Everybody Knows": mp3

bonus:

Ryan Adams - "Off Broadway" (Suicide Handbook version): mp3

Ryan Adams - "Two Hearts" (live): mp3

Easy Tiger tracklist:

1. Goodnight Rose

2. Two (ft. Sheryl Crow)

3. Everybody Knows

4. Halloweenhead

5. Oh My God, Whatever, Etc.

6. Tears of Gold

7. The Sun Also Sets

8. Off Broadway

9. Pearls on a String

10. Rip Off

11. Two Hearts

12. Three Girls

13. I Taught Myself How to Grow Old

Previously: New Ryan Adams! "Two"

(Easy Tiger is due June 26 on Lost Highway)

***

Note: I'm going to be taking Sundays off for a bit while I have finals/graduate college/move to New York, so this'll be the last Sunday post for a while. But The Rob Gordon Shuffle will return, I promise.

***

Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming releases.