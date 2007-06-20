Best of the 2007, Halfway: Albums



Photo by David Greenwald



Guys and gals, this has been a great year so far. I can't emphasize that enough. I could make a top 20 and every album on it would be stellar, but that'll have to wait till the end of the year. Forgive me if you're familiar with all these folks already -- it's hard to deny the indie staples placement when they're all delivering fantastic records.

Note: I'm not counting Elliott Smith's New Moon for various reasons: He's my favorite musician ever and anything by him is going to be an automatic no. 1 -- so that's no fun. Secondly, this is an album that should've come out in 1995. It's not exactly a reissue, but for the purposes of this list I'm going to pretend it doesn't exist. (But you should buy it if you haven't! Album of the year!)

***

10. The Sea and Cake - Everybody

The Sea and Cake - "Crossing Line": mp3

I've always liked the Sea and Cake, always enjoyed their bossa nova affections and connections to Jim O'Rourke and the Chicago scene. This is the first Sea and Cake album I've really loved. It still sounds like a Sea and Cake album, but it's a great one. (Concert photos)

9. Andrew Bird - Armchair Apocrypha

Andrew Bird - "Heretics": mp3

This would be much higher if not for its sloppy, momentum-killing sequencing. But nevertheless, songs such as "Heretics" and "Simple X" are among his best and it's more than refreshing to hear Bird finally embracing straight-up guitar rock.

8. Of Montreal - Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer?

Of Montreal - "Heimdalsgate Like a Promethean Curse": mp3

Only Of Montreal's Kevin Barnes would turn the depression of a seperation from his wife and living in fucking Norway with heavy metal bands into the best album of his band's lengthy, glorious career. (Concert photos)

7. The Broken West - I Can't Go On, I'll Go On

The Broken West - "So It Goes": mp3

The more I listen to this, the more it sounds like a power-pop classic. I haven't heard a band channel Big Star this well in years. Have you?

6. Loney, Dear - Loney, Noir

Loney, Dear - "I Am John": mp3



I keep comparing this to Sufjan and maybe I'm the only one, but it's amazing to me that there's another guy who can play all these instruments (or fake them electronically) and record these indie-folk mini-symphonies in his room. Dude's voice is a bit high and whiny, but that's how I like it. Every single song on this album is beautiful. (Previous post)

Top five after the jump! [Continue Reading]