Live: Minus Story @ The Echo, 10.23.05


all photos by David Greenwald

Another one from the archives, folks.

MP3s and more photos after the jump! [Continue reading]

For the uninitiated, mk Ultra is John Vanderslice's old band. This was a show in support of the group's No Rest for Ghosts -- you can hear a track from that record and the new one, My Ion Truss, below.

Minus Story - "Little Wet Head": mp3
Minus Story - "Stitch Me Up": mp3

(Buy Minus Story albums from Jagjaguwar)

Previously: Minus Story - My Ion Truss

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