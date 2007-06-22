Live: Minus Story @ The Echo, 10.23.05
all photos by David Greenwald
Another one from the archives, folks.
MP3s and more photos after the jump! [Continue reading]
For the uninitiated, mk Ultra is John Vanderslice's old band. This was a show in support of the group's No Rest for Ghosts -- you can hear a track from that record and the new one, My Ion Truss, below.
Minus Story - "Little Wet Head": mp3
Minus Story - "Stitch Me Up": mp3
(Buy Minus Story albums from Jagjaguwar)
Previously: Minus Story - My Ion Truss
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I bring my camera to shows. For more, click below.