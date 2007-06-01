Live Recordings: Round-Up #1



Photo by David Greenwald

I've been posting a lot of live recordings lately -- about one a week -- and just so you know, I plan on keeping them all up as long as my hosting will allow. Right now I've got plenty of space left so it shouldn't be a problem. In case you missed them, here's what I've posted recently.

The National - "Squalor Victoria": mp3

(from The National - At the White Session)

Beulah - "If We Can Land a Man on the Moon, Surely I Can Win Your Heart": mp3

(from Beulah - At KCRW)

Ben Gibbard - "Complicated": mp3

(from Ben Gibbard - At the Knitting Factory)

Belle & Sebastian - "Step Into My Office, Baby": mp3

(from Belle & Sebastian - At the Christmas Peel Session)

Beck and the Flaming Lips - "Golden Age": mp3

(from Beck and the Flaming Lips - At KCRW)

The Shins - "Caring Is Creepy": mp3

(from The Shins - At KXCI)

Check 'em out! Lots more coming up in the next few weeks, including a solo show from Britt Daniel of Spoon, a pair of acoustic Thom Yorke gigs, a Bright Eyes radio session and more.

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