Video: Paris In Jail - The Music Video

I know I've been posting a lot of videos lately, but this is just too much. Makes you feel bad for Paris Hilton. Sorta. By the way, fellas, I saw Britney Spears eating brunch at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills on Sunday. She was freaking out a little bit and looked pretty paranoid, despite the fact that she was being totally ignored by the rest of the brunch crowd. And then I saw Tony Shalhoub filming an episode of Monk on Monday -- dude almost ran into me! -- but that was whatever.

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