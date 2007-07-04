4th of July Mixtape: Power-Pop Explosions in the Sky



Photo by baivab

Looking forward to seeing some of these tonight. And contrary to this mix's title, there will be no post-rock in this mix. Only the blaring sounds of blasting amps and power chords.

Power-Pop Explosions in the Sky

1. Elliott Smith - "Independence Day" (live): mp3

2. The Exploding Hearts - "Rumours In Town": mp3

3. Gentleman Jesse and His Men - "Going Outta My Mind": mp3

4. Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Pangea": mp3

5. Ryan Adams - "This Is It": mp3

6. The Finger - "No Roolz": mp3

This mixtape is short so you can listen to it a lot. Have a happy 4th of July, folks! We'll see you tomorrow.

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