Bootlegs Round-Up #2



Spoon, 7.11.07 / Photo by David Greenwald

A bootleg a week sure stacks up fast, huh? In case you missed any from the last month and a half, here's an overview of our recent uploads -- which should all still be up and running. Collect them all! (P.S. - More photos from Wednesday's Spoon show coming soon, but my review is up on EW.)

Britt Daniel - "Anything You Want": mp3

(from Britt Daniel (Spoon) - At San Francisco)

Bright Eyes - "First Day of My Life": mp3

(from Bright Eyes - At KCRW)

Songs: Ohia - "Hold On, Magnolia": mp3

(from Songs: Ohia - Magnolia Electric Co. Demos )

Mount Eerie - "I Felt Your Shape": mp3

(from Mount Eerie - At UCLA)

John Lennon & Paul McCartney - "Stand By Me": mp3

(from John Lennon & Paul McCartney - A Toot and a Snore in '74)

Finally, the Elliott Smith complete live covers series has been reposted in its entirety, so in case you missed it the first time, you can find it here, in five parts:

Elliott Smith - "Jealous Guy": mp3

Day 1: The Beatles

Day 2: The Kinks

Day 3: Bob Dylan and Neil Young

Day 4: Big Star, Nico, country

Day 5: Oasis and beyond

Previously: Live Recordings: Round-Up #1

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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live bootlegs, demos and rarities.