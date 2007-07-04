Cuban Linx #19



Photo by doofusdave



Turns out Bob Dylan was right: Yahoo! explains why music doesn't sound as good as it used to. (The big secret: Too much compression.)

Said the Gramophone writes about excellent songs by Black Before Red and Elliott Smith.

My bros at Rewriteable Content have live versions of some new French-fried (or Freedom-fried, today) Beirut jamz.

This week's Contrast Podcast: songs about Elvis.

Interpol's new album, Out Love to Admire, is streaming at MTV.com and it's surprisingly good. It's very reminiscent of the first record, if not nearly as great. Look for a more thorough review soon.

Interpol - "The Heinrich Maneuver": mp3

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.