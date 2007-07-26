It's So Hard To Take You Home



Photo by msanford

I've been scouring the Internet for more information on Warm Morning since Skatterbrain posted on the duo a few weeks back. While all I found was the MySpace, that was enough: The band describes its influences as "Pop and folk music from Bacharach to Nick Drake," and that's as apt a description as you're going to find. Among more modern groups, its glistening indie-pop recalls the sun-kissed '70s folk of the Autumn Defense and the Drake-y leanings of Kings of Convenience - all great bands. If this song is any indication, Warm Morning is well on its way to joining them.

Warm Morning - "Behind the Curtain": mp3

(Buy the Silver Rain CD + 7" from Shelflife Records)

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