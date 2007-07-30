Requiescat In Pace: Tom Snyder

Snyder and the Clash

Tom Snyder, the strange TV and radio talk show host whose Tomorrow hosted many extraordinary musical moments (eg, John Lennon's last interview, KISS's breakup announcement), died Sunday of leukemia at 71. Besides being known for his steel gray hair, angry eyebrows, and propensity for chain-smoking, he is perhaps also notable for being pushed aside by his network to make room for the launches of both David Letterman's and Oprah Winfrey's careers. Stereogum has collected several more videos, including U2's first appearance on American television.

Smile – "Crispin Glover vs. Tom Snyder": mp3

Elliott Smith – "Tomorrow Tomorrow": mp3

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