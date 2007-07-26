The Royal Tenenbaums Go To India

The trailer for Wes Anderson's latest film, The Darjeeling Limited, is out. And it basically looks like a stereotypical Wes Anderson movie - damaged, freaked-out family attempts to mend ties, goes on soul-searching adventure, Owen Wilson does his guys, c'mon! shtick - you get the idea. Only this time it's in India. Me, I don't care - the guy can make the same movie over and over for the next ten years and I'll be first in line to see every one of 'em. But give the trailer a spin and see what you think, and be sure to check out this fantastic post at The Yellow Stereo, which runs through a few of the best songs to appear in Anderson's expertly soundtracked films. Dude has totally immaculate taste, though if I have to pick the best song he ever used, it has to be this one.

Nico - "These Days": mp3

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