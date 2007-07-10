The Weakerthans: "Reunion Tour" Preview



Photo by Würzblog

Did the Weakerthans ever really leave? Left and Leaving is one of the great unsung albums of this decade, a literate punk-rock classic that bridges the divide between bookish hipsters and the Hot Topic-wearing Warped Tour set. And Reconstruction Site, the band's follow-up LP, was nearly as accomplished.

Reunion Tour, then, is not so much a comeback as it is the next great Weakerthans record -- or so we can presume. Frontman John K. Samson recorded this version of "Utilities" back in 2003 in the CBC studios; a new rendition will be the last track on the new album. If it sounds anything like this tender, "My Favourite Chords"-like version, it should be a roomy enough cap for an album bloated with potential.

John K. Samson - "Utilities" (live at CBC studios): mp3

(Reunion Tour is due Sept. 25 on Epitaph/Anti-)

Tracklist and album art after the jump. [Continue reading...]



1. Civil Twilight

2. Hymn of the Medical Oddity

3. Relative Surplus Value

4. Tournament of Hearts

5. Virtute the Cat Explains Her Departure

6. Elegy for Gump Worsley

7. Sun in an Empty Room

8. Night Windows

9. Bigfoot!

10. Reunion Tour

11. Utilities

***

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