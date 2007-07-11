Three new Destroyer songs

You may remember Destroyer as the band behind the best album of 2006. Dan Bejar seems to have lost nothing in the interim. No word yet on if he's working on a new album, but he's got some songs on the upcoming New Pornographers record, so that (and these new ones!) will have to tide us over.

Destroyer - "Foam Hands" (live): mp3

Two more videos and another track after the jump!

Destroyer - "Rivers" (live): mp3 And one more, title unknown...

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Album versions not cutting it for you? Click below for more live bootlegs, demos and rarities.