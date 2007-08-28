Coachella 2008: My Bloody Valentine to headline?



So you're saying another reuniting shoegaze band needs my help? Pour me another drink.

Yep, that's what it sounds like. And it's been confirmed by Hipinion, even. Ah, we can dream...This is certainly better news than Lou Reed cutting a track with the Killers.

(Cue Alfred commenting that I don't even like Loveless. That's not true! I just like their earlier stuff better.)

My Bloody Valentine - "The Things I Miss": mp3

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Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.