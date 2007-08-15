Cuban Linx #29: Country music, R. Kelly, Daytrotter

The Rising Storm - a really incredible blog, by the way - writes about classic country and "cosmic American music" way beyond Johnny Cash and Sweetheart of the Rodeo. Don't miss this post.

Two more chapters into the new episodes of Trapped in the Closet, R. Kelly has gone into complete, unabashed self-self-parody and it's amazing. I think I'll wait for the saga to finish before I watch the rest, though. It'll be better in one go on DVD.

When did Daytrotter do a redesign? It looks great - and also seems to have more ads. Ha. Good for you, guys.

***

Cuban Linx: Because I can't post everything myself. Click below for more.