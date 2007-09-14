Bow Wow Wow Yippee Oh Yippee Yay

Moving to a new place has had me reaching for the classics. Here's the final #1 song for George Clinton's P-Funk, "Atomic Dog."

Though it's far from the most recognizable track of the Clinton catalog, "Atomic Dog" remains in the cultural consciousness as a result of Dr. Dre's repeated sampling of a couple of the song's many hooks to introduce his "homey Doggy Dogg" on The Chronic. What you perhaps did not notice is that another phrase in the song – "Why must I feel like that? / Why must I chase the cat? / Nothing but the dog in me" – is also in a sense sampled, appearing on the cover of Snoop's solo debut Doggystyle in the conversation between a few rubbernecking bulldoggs.

George Clinton – "Atomic Dog" : mp3

***

New stuff all sounds the same? Click below for more Old Music.