Santeria? More Like Diarrhea, lol

Wow, look at all those well-groomed, college-aged, middle-class people of both sexes and varying ethnicities singing along to Sublime. Maybe this commercial tells some people, "Look how fun it is to play Jam Session," but all it says to me is, "Consider appropriate places to vomit." I'll bet you anything this game also includes songs by similar insufferable frat-house standbys like the Doors and Bob Marley.

If you want me to buy a video game, it's going to need to at least include "Symphony of Destruction." Come on.

Megadeth – "Symphony of Destruction": mp3