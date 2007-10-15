Lists: Blender's Worst Lyricists in Rock

Self-described "music biz vet" Bill Janis probably writes better lyrics than his idol Sting.

I know, I know, you've been waiting so patiently and finally it's paid off: Blender has published its list of the 40 Worst Lyricists in Rock. Kevin Federline apparently writes better lyrics than some 29 people. Who knew?

I think it's a little interesting that many of these lyricists – including the #1 pick – have penned wonderful lyrics as well as poor ones, but such is the fickle staff of this glossy, I guess. It's worth noting as well that they included a few non-rock musicians. Is Common the Sting of hip-hop? Discuss. See the list after the jump. [Continue reading...]