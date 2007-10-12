Video: Club 8 - "Whatever You Want"

Looks like I wrote about Club 8's fantastic new album, The Boy Who Couldn't Stop Dreaming, just in time for the video for "Whatever You Want," the song that couldn't stop sounding like Cyndi Lauper. Okay, it does stop eventually, but tell me the intro doesn't straight up rip off "Time After Time." The video - a ritzy, poorly lit party that doesn't seem to have any narrative to it - captures singer Karolina Komstedt looking aloof and pretty, which is basically how the song makes her sound anyhow.

Club 8 - "Whatever You Want": mp3

Previously: Club 8 - The Boy Who Couldn't Stop Dreaming

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