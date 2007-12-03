"Pineapple Express" Preview

Seth Rogen and UCLA student James Franco: together at last. Or rather, again. Anyone who's seen Spider-Man 3 knows Franco is more than capable of hamming it up, as he does in this clip as a long-haired weed dealer. I dunno, dudes - anything Judd Apatow (Superbad, Knocked Up) does turns to gold, but Seth Rogen is staggeringly unfunny in this scene and I have a bad feeling it's going to turn into the cop sequence from Superbad with stoners. Thoughts?

***



Click below for more Film & Television.