New Sun Kil Moon: "Moorestown" (stream)



Photo by ilGiovaneWalter

As a longtime Mark Kozelek fan who feels that the morose folkie peaked with Sun Kil Moon's Ghosts of the Great Highway, my expectations for the forthcoming April are as high as they come. It looks like I won't be disappointed: "Moorestown" is classic Koz. Cymbals crash like waves lapping on some distant shore, electric guitars arpeggiate into the air, and the man himself sketches another tale of love and loss ("I slept with her so many nights!" never sounded less misogynistic) issued in his hypnotic quaver. It's a return to form after 2005's Tiny Cities, SKM's undercooked Modest Mouse covers album, and one can only hope the rest of the new songs follow suit.

Sun Kil Moon - "Moorestown": stream on Caldo Verde

And a highlight from Ghosts:

Sun Kil Moon - "Glenn Tipton": mp3

(April is due 4/1 on Caldo Verde)

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