Cuban Linx: Robert Christgau dissects Vampire Weekend's "Afropop" influences



Photo by David Greenwald

The Dean of American Rock Critics offers a bit of a primer on African pop - and why Vampire Weekend's brand of "Upper West Side Soweto" doesn't jive with their "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa." Guess the Ivy League should start referring to the School of Rock for geography lessons.

Vampire Weekend - "Cape Cod Kwassa Kwassa": mp3

Previously: Critical Backlash: Vampire Weekend / Live: Vampire Weekend at Columbia University

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