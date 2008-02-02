LOST: Is Jack's Dad Jacob?

Photo evidence after the jump (for spoiler purposes, natch). [Continue reading...]

Well, turns out Doc Jensen was right - that's Jack's dad, Christian, sitting in Jacob's rocking chair. This morning I suggested the face at the window was a second person because the chair was still rocking; on further consideration, it was probably a single person. Whether it means Jack's dad is alive or Jacob (who I'm now convinced is also the cloud monster) is merely using him as an anthropomorphic representation, we'll have to wait and see. (Via NY Mag's Vulture)