Live: Born Ruffians @ The Echo, 3.19.08



All photos by Greg Katz

I couldn't tell who Born Ruffians were trying to be. At times, they imitated the sing-song yowls of Animal Collective, though perhaps Modest Mouse's Isaac Brock is a more direct influence considering the band's decidedly pedestrian indie rock sound. That sound was energetic enough, but the band could sweat Gatorade and I'd still have trouble picking their songs out of a crowd. Good thing Cadence Weapon ended up headlining (and putting on a much more memorable show). Thanks to Greg for the photos.

Related: Cadence Weapon at the Echo, 3.19.08 | Concert Photos Main

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