So, I guess Mike Myers sucks now

Entertainment Weekly called this trailer "woeful." As a staunch supporter of the Mike Myers ouevre, I hate to say it, but they're right. If these are the movie's best jokes -- and they pretty much have to be -- I don't want to see the ones that didn't make the cut. His new character has all of the actor's usual mannerisms but none of his usual authenticity: Austin Powers worked (for two films, at least) because he was such a spot-on James Bond parody, but the Guru is about as Indian as Wes Anderson. Unfortunately it looks like 2002's tepid Austin Powers in Goldmember was just the tip of the Myers shark-jumping iceberg, but who knows. At least Jessica Alba's in it.