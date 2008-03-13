The Rob Gordon Shuffle Returns!

Longtime Rawkers may remember The Rob Gordon Shuffle -- a Sunday column for "fascinating songs without particular regard to genre or timeliness. It is absolutely not a top five." Rob Gordon being, of course, the hero of the film High Fidelity (he was Rob Fleming in the book), and top five lists being a key component of his romantic misadventures. Well, now it is a top five list - thanks to imeem, I'll be posting a fresh five-track mix every Monday starting next week. It'll chill over in the sidebar so you can stream the jamz at your leisure, but I'll be devoting a post to it every week as well. Here's #1, some 2008 tracks, but look for a more offbeat selection in the weeks to come.





Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin - "Glue Girls": mp3

Hayden - "Where And When": mp3