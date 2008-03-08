The Sporting Life: Now Entering a Favre-less World



Probably much to the chagrin of my roommate I've been listening to Paul Simon's Graceland a lot lately, and something about that record strikes me about it being about memories and nostalgia for the past. Maybe it's the gloriously dated synthesizers that give "You Can Call Me Al" its charm (say what you will about that song, but I unabashedly love it) or the fact that Simon was middle-aged when it was released, who knows.

In the middle of my Graceland-revisiting period I woke Tuesday morning to the sad news that Brett Favre has announced his retirement. Yeah, Brett Favre. Retiring.

"This is the story of how we begin to remember

This is the powerful pulsing of love in the vein"

Like most people, I was never a Packers fan (statement only applicable outside of the Midwest); but also like most people I was a big Brett Favre fan. He brought glee to the faces of every football-watching fan out there with his childlike demeanor as he took to the frozen tundra of Lambeau Field. It was like watching that really homoerotic Wrangler Jeans commercial except there wasn't a Thin Lizzy soundtrack and they were all wearing yellow helmets. [Continue reading...]