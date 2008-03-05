Video: Throw Me The Statue - "My Valuable Hunting Knife" (Guided by Voices cover)

I've been binging on Guided By Voices lately (raise your hand if this band is a gap in your musical education, too), so Throw Me the Statue's cover of "My Valuable Hunting Knife" really hits the spot. I prefer GBV's more produced material (Isolation Drills, for starters) and wasn't too impressed by the original version of this tune, but it's nice to hear it as a twee, acoustic number. See a pair of videos of the band doing their own stuff at La Blogotheque.