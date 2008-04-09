"Flight of the Conchords" to return January 2009
From MySpace:
All of you: Flight of the Conchords, will there be a season two?
Us: How did you find us here?
All of you: If there is a second season at all, when will it air?
Us: Please, how did you find us here? How did you rally together like this?
All of you: Answer the question.
Us: Yes we are working on season two of the show, it looks like it will air in January of next year.
If that's too long a wait for you (it definitely is for me), the band's debut album comes out this month on Sub Pop. The new ending of "Bowie" is unreal.
Flight of the Conchords - "Ladies of the World": mp3
Previously: Flight of the Conchords dudes show off mustaches, guitar faces