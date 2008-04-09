"Flight of the Conchords" to return January 2009

From MySpace:

All of you: Flight of the Conchords, will there be a season two?

Us: How did you find us here?

All of you: If there is a second season at all, when will it air?

Us: Please, how did you find us here? How did you rally together like this?

All of you: Answer the question.

Us: Yes we are working on season two of the show, it looks like it will air in January of next year.