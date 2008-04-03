Radiohead Remixes: Holy Fuck, Hipster Runoff, Jarrad Kritzstein

Radiohead's "Nude" remix contest (in which you pay the band in order to make them free remixes -- Web 2.0 holla) is only a few days old, but it's already produced some interesting results: At the top of the voting is Holy Fuck's spaced-out, percussion-heavy take and Hipster Runoff's satiric, Baz Luhrmann-esque spoken word version is pretty lol-worthy. But my favorite is a lounge reimagining by my pal Jarrad Kritzstein, who placed Thom Yorke on a bed of Jobim-worthy 7th chords. Collect 'em all below and give J a vote above.

Radiohead - "Nude (Holy Fuck Remix)": mp3

Radiohead - "Nude (Hipster Runoff Remix)": mp3

Radiohead - "Nude (Naked Lounge Remix)": mp3

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Click below for more 2008 jamz or visit the MP3-filled release calendar.