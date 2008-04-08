Snoop Dogg: "The KKK Gave Obama Money"; DMX, 50 Cent, Nas weigh in

In an interview with the Guardian, big, stoned, crazy Snoop Dogg had the following exchange with his interviewer:

"The KKK gave Obama money."

"Really?"

"YES... They was one of his biggest supporters."

"I've never heard that."

"YES. Why wouldn't they be? The media won't tell you that. They don't want you to know that."

WTF, dude is nuttier than DMX , who didn't even know who Barack Obama was in an interview with XXL :

What the fuck is a Barack?! Barack Obama. Where he from, Africa? ... Wow, Barack! The nigga’s name is Barack. Barack? Nigga named Barack Obama. What the fuck, man?! Is he serious? That ain’t his fuckin’ name. Ima tell this nigga when I see him, “Stop that bullshit. Stop that bullshit” [laughs] “That ain’t your fuckin’ name.” Your momma ain’t name you no damn Barack.