Tour Dates: Radiohead announce West Coast Summer Dates

Finally. Jesus. Liars will be opening for Radiohead's Los Angeles shows at the Hollywood Bowl in August, where the band played a pair of shows back in September 2003.

August 1 - Lollapalooza - Chicago, IL

August 3 - Verizon Wireless Music Center - Indianapolis, IN

August 4 - Blossom Music Center - Cleveland, OH

August 6 - Parc Jean Drapeau - Montreal, QC

August 8 - All Points West Music & Arts Festival/Liberty State Park - Jersey City, NJ

August 9 - All Points West Music & Arts Festival/Liberty State Park - Jersey City, NJ

August 12 - Susquehanna Bank Center - Camden, NJ

August 13 - Tweeter Center For the Performing Arts - Mansfield, MA

August 15 - Molson Amphitheatre - Toronto, ON

August 19 - Thunderbird Stadium - Vancouver, BC

August 20 - White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA

August 22 - Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival @ Golden Gate Park - San Francisco, CA

August 24 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

August 25 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

August 27 - Cricket Wireless Amphitheatre - Chula Vista, CA

August 28 - Santa Barbara Bowl - Santa Barbara, CA