John Cusack's Rob Gordon Shuffle

If you're a regular Rawkblog reader -- or just a music fan -- High Fidelity is a film near and dear to many of your hearts. As you know, the movie stars John Cusack as Rob Gordon, a record store owner with an obsessive organizational system and serious love troubles. But what about Cusack's own all-time top five?

Choosing them "would be impossible," he told KCRW's Liza Richardson, but he revealed a few picks on the station's new Guest DJ project, and as expected, dude has great taste: his selections ranged from Chicago post-punk to Ray Davies to Wilco and Billy Bragg. Here the interview on KCRW embedded after the jump. [Continue reading...]