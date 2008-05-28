New Music: Sigur Ros - "Gobbledigook"



Photo by Cayla McRae

I wrote a whole lot on the great new Sigur Ros song for Soundboard yesterday, but what I neglected to mention in my opining on Animal Collective and tribal drumming was that the song has the same chord progression as Dave Matthews Band's "Grey Street." Which kind of makes me like it more. Album #5 is out June 23.

Sigur Ros - "Gobbledigook": mp3

Previously: Live: Sigur Ros at UCLA, 11.03.07

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