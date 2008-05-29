New Music: The Lodger - 'Life is Sweet'

A tasty slice of post-Zombies British pop, the Lodger's Life is Sweet obviously has no problem with showing off its fine mood. "The Good Old Days" mines much of the same slightly funky territory as the Clientele's "Bookshop Casanova" did last year, with candy-colored joy replacing that band's persistent sepia-toned gloominess. Nostalgics (and Go-Betweens fans -- I'm looking at you, Carman) beware: there are more than enough hooks on these 11 tracks to fill the voids in your sad indie-pop hearts.

The Lodger - "The Good Old Days": mp3

(Life is Sweet is out this week on the Softies' old label, Slumberland)

***

Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming 2008 releases, or visit our MP3-filled Album Release Calendar.