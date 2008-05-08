Old Man, Take a Look At My Life



Photo by udannlin

I turn 23 today. If my listening habits are any indication, that's old enough to start taking Billy Joel seriously. Last year on my birthday I posted a few of my all-time favorite songs. This year I'm posting yacht rock. You guys should see the playlist I put together for my party tomorrow... it's three hours long. The Peter Frampton --> Eagles segue is going to blow minds and there will be nothing ironic about it.

Todd Rundgren - "Hello It's Me": mp3

America - "Ventura Highway": mp3

Seals & Crofts - "Summer Breeze": mp3

Also, the Lakers are going to go 15-2 and win the NBA title. Count it.

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