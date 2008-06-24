In 1992, John McCain called his wife the "C" word

R.I.P., George Carlin. This one's for you. It's right there on record that John McCain told wife Cindy, "At least I don't plaster on the makeup like a trollop, you cunt," after she playfully ribbed his oncoming baldness. At yet, Barack Obama -- a family man with two daughters who, unlike some candidates, has never been divorced and subsequently married to a sugar mama -- trails ol' pro-life, woman-hating McCain by 6 points among white suburban women in the latest polls. It's probably because Barack, as he so eloquently acknowledged the other day, is scary and black. The video below satirizes (or does it?) what would happen if The Liberal Media actually published this story. So obviously not safe for work.