More Pas/Cal Jamz



photo by motorcityrocks

A little label birdie asked me to take down "Summer is Almost Here," but luckily he provided a couple of other stand-outs from Pas/Cal's upcoming I Was Raised On Matthew, Mark, Luke & Laura -- which stands, right now, as the indie-pop album of the year. You can pre-order it from Darla now; my First Look at the album is here.

Pas/Cal - "You Were Too Old For Me": mp3

Pas/Cal - "Glorious Ballad of the Ignored": mp3

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Looking for new music? Click below for more recent and upcoming 2008 releases, or visit our MP3-filled Album Release Calendar.