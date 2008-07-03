New Grizzly Bear Album Due April 2009



Photo by David Greenwald

So says Grizzly Bear co-frontman Ed Droste over at Billboard, calling the title-TBA upcoming record sunnier than 2006 debut Yellow House: "I think we're all in a really poppy place for sure." To which I respond, Keanu-like: For sure! Dudes will air out some new jamz on Letterman on July 23 and are, y'know, touring with Radiohead.

Grizzly Bear - "On a Neck, On a Spit": mp3

I've shot these dudes in concert on three separate occasions; start here and work yr way back.