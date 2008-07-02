The Decline And Fall Of Western Civlization

Ladies and gentleman, I present: America!

More importantly, Ryan Adams announced his break-up from Mandy Moore in what has to be the best, most-tumblr-ready statement ever issued to OK! Magazine: "I found the entire speculation and subsequent photographs and intrusions terrifying and only wish to live as normal a life as possible, so that I might always remain punk as fuck AND sober. Also, I just want to jam. Plus I like metal A LOT."

My hero.

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