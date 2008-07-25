Live: The Ruby Suns @ The Echo, 4.23.08



All photos by David Greenwald

If it's not obvious by now, I can't seem to enjoy Animal Collective-y bands that aren't Animal Collective but I guess I'll keep bloggin' on 'em anyway. I still haven't heard the Ruby Suns' album but the live show didn't give me much incentive to seek it out; the band was catchy and pleasant enough as far as percussion-heavy weirdo pop goes, but I can only handle so many drumming lead singers at a time. More photos after the jump.

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