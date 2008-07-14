The Top 50 Movies To Gross More Than "Meet Dave" Doubles As Awesome Worst Movies List

Best Week Ever put together the best list ever today: 50 movies that grossed more than Meet Dave in their opening weekends (or 30th weekends, even). It's no doubt totally coincidental that almost all of these movies are abundantly shitty, ranging from Jonathan Taylor Thomas vehicle Man of the House to Freddie Got Fingered to...Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure?! Fuck you guys!

I'd also like to throw down in support of The Bicentennial Man, a great adaptation of the classic Asimov novel that remains hopelessly misunderstood. You guys see any other lost classics on there?